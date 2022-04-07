CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $239.66

Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.66 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 234 ($3.07). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 236.50 ($3.10), with a volume of 472,509 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCX. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.38) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £686.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

