Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $5,743,905.60.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12.

On Friday, March 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $5,253,591.36.

On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $5,162,541.75.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.

NYSE NET traded down $10.81 on Wednesday, reaching $109.63. 5,868,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,097,059. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $4,639,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 79.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

