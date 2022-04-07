Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will post $70.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.77 million to $70.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $303.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearwater Analytics.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million.
Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. 2,202,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,665. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68.
In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 104,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 625,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,729 over the last ninety days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,566,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $10,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 437,366 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after buying an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.
