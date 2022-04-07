CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.53. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

CIM Commercial Trust ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Research analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -29.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 43.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

