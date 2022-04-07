Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $217.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.89. 18,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

