Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) PT Raised to 550.00

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 530.00 to 550.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHYHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.89.

Shares of CHYHY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 21,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,193. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

