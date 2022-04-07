Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 6.9%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 18,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,803,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.44.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,453 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,260,000 after purchasing an additional 573,364 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 713.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

