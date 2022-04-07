China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Shares Up 23.1%

Shares of China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.
About China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Vanke (CHVKF)
