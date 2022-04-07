China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Shares Up 23.1%

Shares of China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

About China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF)

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

