China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Critical Review

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Recycling Energy and MultiPlan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Recycling Energy $870,000.00 50.21 $4.05 million N/A N/A MultiPlan $1.12 billion 2.75 $102.08 million $0.16 30.13

MultiPlan has higher revenue and earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Recycling Energy and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiPlan 0 1 3 0 2.75

MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.79%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Profitability

This table compares China Recycling Energy and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Recycling Energy N/A 4.68% 3.73% MultiPlan 9.13% 5.72% 1.62%

Summary

MultiPlan beats China Recycling Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Recycling Energy (Get Rating)

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

About MultiPlan (Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

