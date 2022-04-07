China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 54,179 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 217.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Pharma worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

