China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.99.
SNP stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
