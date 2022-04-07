China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.99.

SNP stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

