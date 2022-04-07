Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

NYSE CHS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,608. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $552.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after buying an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 536,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

