Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,296 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AES by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AES by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AES by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AES opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

