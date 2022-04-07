Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,504 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

PulteGroup stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

