Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.40.

CRL stock opened at $286.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.56 and a 200-day moving average of $352.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

