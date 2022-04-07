Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,928 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,661,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,355,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after buying an additional 1,262,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

