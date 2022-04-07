Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,173 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,173 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Amcor worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 35.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after buying an additional 1,994,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amcor by 189.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,665,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 1,090,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after acquiring an additional 841,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

