Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.80 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

