Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,709,000 after acquiring an additional 155,036 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT stock opened at $253.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.74. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.