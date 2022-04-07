Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average is $223.16. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.