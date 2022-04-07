Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $2,129,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,615 shares of company stock valued at $82,000,992 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $165.47 on Thursday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $322.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

