Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($42.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after buying an additional 1,299,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after buying an additional 1,157,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after buying an additional 951,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after buying an additional 907,382 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

