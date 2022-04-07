Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 688.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,278 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,177. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

