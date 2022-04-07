Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $297.92 and last traded at $297.92. Approximately 3,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 463,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.