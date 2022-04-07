Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $297.92 and last traded at $297.92. Approximately 3,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 463,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.02.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.