Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.90

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 24171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

