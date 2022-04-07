Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.23

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.23 and traded as high as C$5.30. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 9,308 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. The stock has a market cap of C$154.62 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.17.

Ceres Global Company Profile

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through twelve grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

