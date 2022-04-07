Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.23

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.23 and traded as high as C$5.30. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 9,308 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. The stock has a market cap of C$154.62 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.17.
Ceres Global Company Profile (TSE:CRP)
