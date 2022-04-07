CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.38

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 62540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,624,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

