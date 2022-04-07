Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.06. 1,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.39. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $109.94 and a 12-month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.