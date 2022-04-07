Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,152 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 268,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,449,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

