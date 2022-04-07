Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 26,248 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,248 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,019,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 81.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $236,000.

NYSE:DMO opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $16.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

