Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

XSD stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,705. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $157.26 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.22.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

