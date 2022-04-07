Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,451 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after buying an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $207.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

