Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 12,520 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 463.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

