Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $884,000 in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 54,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period.

Shares of RADI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. Equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RADI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

