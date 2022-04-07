Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $368.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.45. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

