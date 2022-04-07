Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR opened at $297.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $269.31 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.94.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.