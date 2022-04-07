Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $242.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.