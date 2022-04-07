Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,650 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 237,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

NYSE:LEO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,792. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.