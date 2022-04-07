Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after buying an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after buying an additional 494,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 173,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 723.10%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

