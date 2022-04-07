Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

EBAY traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

