Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 13,025 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,834,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 41,732 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

