Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.49. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 18,199 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

