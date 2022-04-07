Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cemtrex by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

