Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $56.76

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.76, but opened at $51.63. Celsius shares last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 526 shares trading hands.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 216.88 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86.
In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,281 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 173,585 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 341,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
