Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $56.76

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.76, but opened at $51.63. Celsius shares last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 526 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 216.88 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,281 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 173,585 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 341,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

