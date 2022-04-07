CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Barrington Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 1,709.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $51,459,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $41,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 954,088 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

