CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 15,739 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.56. 24,105,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,531,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

