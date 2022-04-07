CCM Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $145.87. 1,788,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

