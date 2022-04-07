CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.64. 4,411,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,945. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.43 and a 200 day moving average of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

