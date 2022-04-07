CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $19.98 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 2.4% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock worth $8,217,843. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.42.

LRCX traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $503.34. 1,008,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $602.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

