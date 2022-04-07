CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.69 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,162 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.